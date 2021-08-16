Short Interest in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Declines By 75.4%

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 2,359.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

