Short Interest in Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Expands By 200.0%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DENR remained flat at $$0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. Discovery Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.20.
Discovery Energy Company Profile
