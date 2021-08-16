Short Interest in Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Expands By 200.0%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DENR remained flat at $$0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. Discovery Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.20.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

