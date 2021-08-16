Short Interest in Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Expands By 166.3%

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENVS remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Enova Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

