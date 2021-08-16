Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Drops By 41.3%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,859,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 3,170,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.3 days.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

