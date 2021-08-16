Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Expands By 205.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 205.5% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.96. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $79.64 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 87.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

