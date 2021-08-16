Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Declines By 74.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCSMF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 172,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Focus Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.