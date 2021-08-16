Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Declines By 74.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FCSMF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 172,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Focus Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
