Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Declines By 85.7%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $$44.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

