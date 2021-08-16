Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Grows By 120.8%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 1,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

