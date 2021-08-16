Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Decreases By 67.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 106,098 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

