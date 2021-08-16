Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Decreases By 43.8%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of HEQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.54. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $125,000.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

