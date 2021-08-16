Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Drops By 48.6%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Lefteris Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

