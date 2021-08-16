Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Declines By 55.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of XDSL opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35. mPhase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

