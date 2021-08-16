Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Declines By 55.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of XDSL opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35. mPhase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About mPhase Technologies
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.