Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Drops By 83.3%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NBCO stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Monday. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41. Neon Bloom has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

