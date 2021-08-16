Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Drops By 83.3%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NBCO stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Monday. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41. Neon Bloom has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
Neon Bloom Company Profile
