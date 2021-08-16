Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Grows By 88.8%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NSRXF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. 18,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

NSRXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

