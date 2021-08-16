Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Drops By 77.8%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

OCDDY stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. 27,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.28.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

