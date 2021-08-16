Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Declines By 50.0%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 106,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,905. Plastic2Oil has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Plastic2Oil

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

