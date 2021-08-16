Short Interest in Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Drops By 37.3%

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,564,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 2,493,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Poste Italiane stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

