Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Grows By 58.1%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the July 15th total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of Precipio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $160,310.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Precipio by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precipio by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

PRPO opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Precipio has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.18.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

