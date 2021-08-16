Short Interest in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Grows By 78.6%

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 749,400 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $636,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $203,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTP opened at $10.03 on Monday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

