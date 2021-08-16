Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rises By 200.0%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.30. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,718. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

