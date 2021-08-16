Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Declines By 44.7%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shimizu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Shimizu stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 558. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.62. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

