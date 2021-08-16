Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Grows By 108.1%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the July 15th total of 288,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SAII traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 72,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth $170,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

