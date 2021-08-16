Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Grows By 50.4%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

THQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,426. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

