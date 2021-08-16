Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Decreases By 59.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $20.52 on Monday. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75.

THLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.