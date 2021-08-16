Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Grows By 96.2%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MXF traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,562. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
