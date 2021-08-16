Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Grows By 96.2%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MXF traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,562. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,470,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after buying an additional 176,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

