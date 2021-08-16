Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Rises By 50.6%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

