Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Rises By 50.6%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

