Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in July

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SIEGY stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

