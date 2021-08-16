Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in July

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SIEGY stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
