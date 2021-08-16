SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCBGF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

SCBGF stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

