Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

