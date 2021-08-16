Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Sells $98,776.58 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SBGI stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

