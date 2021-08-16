Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 196,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,810,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

