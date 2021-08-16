Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $207.03 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

