Slow Capital Inc. Buys 3,266 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.77 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.