Slow Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $94.62 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.00.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.