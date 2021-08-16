Slow Capital Inc. Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 423.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 105.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 861,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 441,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $28.27.

