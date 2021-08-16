Slow Capital Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

