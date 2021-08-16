Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $167.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

