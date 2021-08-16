Slow Capital Inc. Sells 3,209 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,031 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $116.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

