SmileyCoin One Day Volume Tops $178.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $821,736.11 and approximately $178.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 201.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

