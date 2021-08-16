Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report $17.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.98 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $62.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 383,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,126. The stock has a market cap of $254.61 million, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

