Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMGZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SMGZY stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

