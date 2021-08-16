Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Snap reported sales of $678.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,245,179 shares of company stock valued at $439,077,177.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $74.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

