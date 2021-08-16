Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.