Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SOLVY opened at $13.46 on Monday. Solvay has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOLVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.