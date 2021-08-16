Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SOLVY opened at $13.46 on Monday. Solvay has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20.

Get Solvay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOLVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.