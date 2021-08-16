SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $35.27 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $35.27 million and $1.62 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00027102 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,725,972 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

