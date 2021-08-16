Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.88. 18,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,303. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,200. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

