Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It has raised the outlook for fiscal 2021. The company remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — the expansion of its brand, the expansion of its offerings and driving operational excellence. Sonos is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the growing global audio market. Sonos is likely to benefit from its proprietary software backed by a comprehensive product portfolio. It outsources the manufacturing to contractors based in China for a competitive advantage. Expansion of direct-to-consumer initiatives, brand image and extended partner ecosystem aid its growth strategy. However, high concentration risks and supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic are concerns.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

