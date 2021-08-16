Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

