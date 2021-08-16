Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Down 70.8% in July

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SBSAA remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.23. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

