Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

DALXF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

